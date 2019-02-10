Whether, like me, one is skeptical of President Trump’s State of the Union speech and very aware of the lies, old and new, that littered it, or, like Marc A. Thiessen, fancifully imagining a push toward the votes of centrists [“Trump’s play for the political center,” op-ed, Feb. 7], those with opinions on the speech should realize that within a month, maybe much less, we’ll all have forgotten this speech.

By then, it’s likely that either there will be another shutdown or Mr. Trump will have inappropriately and perhaps unconstitutionally invoked “emergency powers.” Sometime within the next few months, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s long arm of the law may have grabbed more miscreants within Mr. Trump’s circle of “best people” and Democratic-led House committees may have discovered more corruption and criminality.

As the year goes by, economic growth is expected to drop, exposing another Trumphood. So, with the routine of government in Congress, with the chaos in the administration and with court challenges piling up, it’s fair to assume the gaudy spectacle that is the State of the Union will prove itself, again, to be a real nothingburger. As others have opined, it’s a waste of time and our attention and should be put, mercifully, to death.

Steven Chinn, New York