I would carry his prescription forward a step by suggesting that Congress codify and specify that future States of the Union be useful. The report should truly and concisely reflect our country’s domestic and foreign well-being. To such an end, the report might include direct input from all executive branch departments. Each segment would focus on no more than three recent major accomplishments that made us stronger and three top priorities for the year ahead that would make our nation even stronger.
Never again do I want to watch a purportedly serious body of politicians laboriously trying to jump out of their seats every time they think they hear something that strikes them as politically favorable.
Ed Nanas, Reston