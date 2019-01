Relatives and other supporters gather on the Mall on the anniversary of the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar by U.S. Park Police, on Nov. 17, 2018. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Regarding Kelly Ghaisar’s Jan. 13 op-ed, “Police killed my son. Where is the justice?”:

This entire debacle is an outrage and criminal. How can such a travesty be allowed to continue? Thanks and kudos to The Post for refusing to give up on this, in the face of some of the staunchest stonewalling by federal authorities that I’ve witnessed in my 67 years. Someone needs to explain. Someone needs to be held accountable.

Jim Lynch, Erie, Pa.