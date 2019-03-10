Regarding the March 7 front-page article “House Democrats splinter on Omar”:

With her admonitions about Israel, Rep. IlhanOmar (D-Minn.) is no more anti-Semitic than Founding Father George Washington, who warned in his Farewell Address that “a passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils.”

Ms. Omar is being falsely smeared as an anti-Semite and criticized with such vitriol because she is an outspoken proponent of justice for Palestinians and supports the nonviolent boycott, divestment and sanctions movement for Palestinian human rights. She speaks for many Americans who are tired of defending and subsidizing Israeli policies toward Palestinians that go against our deeply held values of liberty, justice and equality.

William F. Simonds, Potomac

The Democrats have done it again. Republicans bait the hook and the Dems swallow it, along with the line and the sinker. A party of ideas is going to have major disagreements, but they should not tear the fabric apart. Be critical of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments? Sure, but state the party’s position forcefully and then move on. Likewise, affirm women’s right to choose but respect the religious beliefs of those who disagree. Don’t force litmus tests on those who support overall Democratic goals. Rule out Fox News? No, reach out to those who voted the wrong way last time. Democracy dies in intolerance.

Keith Ord, Potomac

The efforts to muzzle Rep. Ilhan Omar are truly alarming. While we openly debate whether the president is an asset of the Russian government, a member of Congress is labeled anti-Semitic and faces sanctions over making similar comments about other members of Congress because of their strong support of Israel. What hypocrisy.

There is nothing anti-Semitic about Ms. Omar’s efforts to open debate about this country’s relationship with Israel. We give billions in civil and military aid to support Israel, and we allowed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress to lobby it to oppose a treaty with Iran. Our relationship with Israel is a legitimate issue for debate. Anti-Semitism should not be invoked to hamper speech on the issue. The effort to silence a member of Congress on an issue of great concern to the United States is a far greater threat to our democracy than all of President Trump’s antics combined.

Nadir Tawil, Clifton

As a child of Holocaust survivors, I was shocked by a comment Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) made defending Rep. Ilhan Omar for her exploitation of an anti-Semitic trope, accusing unnamed Americans of pushing for “allegiance to” Israel. Mr. Clyburn noted Ms. Omar’s tribulations as a refugee and said, in comparison with children of Holocaust survivors, “It’s more personal with her,” suggesting that her experience is somehow more powerful. How absurd.

First, as a refugee, Ms. Omar understandably might have special sympathy for displaced Palestinians. By Mr. Clyburn’s misleading metric, however, shouldn’t she also sympathize with Israel, which is home to many recent refugees from Ethiopia and elsewhere?

Second, Ms. Omar was able to enjoy the wisdom, comfort and love of her grandparents. Like many other children of Holocaust survivors, I never saw my grandparents, or my aunts or uncles, so I find Mr. Clyburn’s comparison not just off point but also demeaning. Criticizing Israel is often legitimate, but trying to defend Ms. Omar’s efforts to delegitimize the existence of the state dedicated to protecting Jewish refugee families, all because of a personal experience unrelated to the Jewish state, is appalling.

Harry Eisenstein, Bethesda

Kudos to the Democrats who united over a broad anti-hate resolution. No single hatred is more heinous than another. Now that we have recognized that, perhaps we can get past the kerfuffle of whether “Black Lives Matter” or “All Lives” do.

Rep. Ilhan Omar said, “I am told every day that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic.” And it is. But telling others they are anti-American if they are pro-Israel is equally problematic.

Avram Israel Reisner, Baltimore

The House of Representatives apparently cannot bring itself to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar for her statements demonstrating anti-Semitic attitudes [“House passes broad measure rebuking hate,” front page, March 8]. Instead of condemning the anti-Semitism outright, the Democrats watered down their statement with condemnation of Islamophobia, racism and other hatreds. They seemingly can’t do what they need to do because they fear the reaction of other representatives who defend these sentiments, or they bring up accusations of the “other side” doing similar things. How about letting each issue stand on its own merits?

Anti-Semitism is evil, and anyone who engages in it deserves to be condemned. But don’t muddle the issue by bringing up irrelevant topics to avoid confronting evil.

Sheldon Dan, Memphis