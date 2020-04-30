During the coronavirus pandemic, OSHA has addressed thousands of complaints, published five guidance documents aimed at expanding the availability of respirators for health-care workers and conducted targeted outreach to high-risk industries to help employers comply with OSHA’s workplace safety standards.

OSHA has a number of enforcement tools available to protect workers from the coronavirus and will use those tools where appropriate. The labor secretary, moreover, spoke on national television to warn, “We will not tolerate retaliation.”

The article was a disservice to America’s workers for misrepresenting OSHA’s position, efforts and resources.

Loren Sweatt, Washington

The writer is principal deputy

assistant secretary of the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration.

David Von Drehle’s April 26 op-ed, “We’re on our own, America,” discussed yet another example of a lack of leadership in the White House during a national disaster. I can’t recall when this occurred in our republic’s history. George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and George W. Bush provided leadership during events that tested our nation’s mettle.

President Trump ignored early intelligence reports about the novel coronavirus in December and a report by his own economic adviser in late January. Dawdling through February has caused our nation to lead the world in coronavirus cases and deaths. This is not the way “to make America great again.”

Mr. Trump’s ceding responsibility for anything bad during this disaster is a sign he is not a leader. As Mr. Von Drehle noted, Mr. Trump is “leaving this problem to governors and mayors and proprietors of enterprises large and small. He’s leaving it to moms and dads and homebound school kids.” Yes, we are ultimately responsible for our own lives, but as president, Mr. Trump should have led the nation’s efforts to fight this enemy.

Although leaders take credit and responsibility for things that go well, they also refuse to shirk their responsibilities when things go badly. Mr. Trump’s refusal to take any blame for problems and his ridiculous suggestion to use disinfectants inside the body should alert us to the fact that he is unqualified to remain in the White House.

Ed Melisky, Herndon

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s April 26 Sunday Opinion column, “Don’t let our covid-19 response be governed by extremes,” correctly pointed out that we should analyze data county by county to begin opening the economy. Many states are using novel coronavirus case data for this purpose, but I would argue that the underlying infection data is more appropriate.

The power of statistical sampling can yield county-by-county infection rates without much burden: namely, a random sample of a county’s households with an occupant in each taking the swab/saliva test for covid-19 infection. It is not necessary for any other occupant in that household to be tested because of coronavirus contagion. In a county with 100,000 households, statistical tables tell us that a random sample of just 1,099 households is all that is necessary to estimate a county’s infection rate within plus or minus three percentage points.

These county-by-county infection rates could be monitored over time to assess when and where to open up the economy. The rule to begin opening up the economy for a particular county might be three consecutive bi-monthly declines in its infection rate.

Lawrence “Larry” Schwartz, Fairfax

The writer is a volunteer statistician with the Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease

Research Foundation.

In his April 26 Business column, “Eight common-sense principles for a safe reopening,” Steven Pearlstein suggested that “if half of all workers, customers, students . . . can return to normal activities” without a significant increase in the infection rate, then that’s what we should do. The current rate is producing more than 2,000 additional deaths per day. How many more deaths before he considers the number “significant”?

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R), in his April 26 Sunday Opinion column, “Don’t let our covid-19 response be governed by extremes,” suggested that to remain safe we “must require that . . . public venues institute temperature checks” for everyone as a condition of entry. While there are many things we don’t know about the novel coronavirus, one thing we know for certain is that some of those infected are shedding the virus long before they show symptoms. Once an infected patient shows a fever, we know that he or she has likely been infecting others for up to two weeks.

Every epidemiologist offers the same advice on how to reopen safely: test, test and test some more, followed by intense contact tracing. The failure of the Trump administration to accept this and ensure that our nation has the capacity to do so borders on criminal negligence.

Bob Meyer, Herndon

Steven Pearlstein offered a balanced perspective on how our country should move forward during the pandemic. His voice of reason, reflecting the current scientific evidence, is a welcome contrast to the damned-if-you-try-to-reopen-the-economy-and-damned-if-you-don’t views on the front pages of The Post.

Protecting lives endangered by the novel coronavirus is, of course, the highest priority. But can we do that intelligently without the collateral damage of 10,000 businesses failing, throwing people out of work and thereby threatening their health insurance, ability to pay for food and medicine, and longer-term employment prospects?

If grocery stores can social distance by limiting the number of shoppers, keeping masked customers six feet apart and separated from the cashier by Plexiglas and offering sanitized shopping carts, why can’t other targeted businesses?