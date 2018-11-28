In his Nov. 22 Thursday Opinion essay, “Democracy’s gift, and its burden,” Daniel Krauthammer wrote about our Jeffersonian rights as a belief. It is much more powerful to speak of those rights as a declaration, just as in the Declaration of Independence in which they are recorded. With a declaration, we create something out of nothing by speaking it. The declaration created a state of independence out of a state of subservience and created new rights to be established in the new nation.

The power of a declaration comes from the commitment and action it inspires. Americans fought a war to make independence real and struggled for years to create a workable government to sustain it. That continues in today’s struggle to decide whether we will be governed by a representative democracy or ruled by an oligarchic plutocracy. The struggle to preserve our rights is part of that greater struggle, now as it was then, and remains ours to win or lose.

Gary Oleson, Potomac Falls