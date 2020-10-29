Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. deserves credit for trying to find a principled way through so far. Over the past few weeks, the court has generally deferred to state officials in major voting cases. In one, out of Pennsylvania, the court pleased Democrats by refusing to stop the state from accepting absentee ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day, a policy the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ordered the state to adopt. In another, out of Wisconsin, the court sided with Republicans who sought to preserve the state legislature’s mandate that ballots arrive by Election Day in order to be counted.

But the next steps the court takes may define it for a generation. In the Pennsylvania case and another one on mail-in ballot deadlines out of North Carolina, the court left open the possibility that the justices could revisit the issue of late-arriving ballots after the vote, potentially invalidating the very ballots the justices permitted to be collected before the election. It would be a shame if the court tossed out ballots from Americans whose only mistake was trusting the U.S. Postal Service to deliver them in a reasonable amount of time, especially after they had thought that the Supreme Court had said late-arriving ballots would be counted. It would be a calamity if doing so flipped the election to the candidate who in fact did not win over a majority of voters.

The damage to the court’s credibility would be incalculable. But it would be even worse if such a ruling were 5 to 4, with Justice Barrett as the decisive vote, delivering the election to the president who rushed her onto the bench so that she could do just that. The court’s newest justice did not participate in the Pennsylvania or North Carolina rulings, on the grounds that she did not have enough time to consider the case materials. That was the right call, but she should state clearly now that she will recuse herself from all 2020 election cases. It is no knock on her integrity to say that Mr. Trump has put her in a position where any other course of action is unthinkable.

AD

AD

We can all hope that the Supreme Court will be irrelevant to the election going forward. We can hope for definitive results; we can hope that Mr. Trump does not make good on his threat to lodge phony fraud charges at mail-in ballots that don’t go his way. Indeed, the odds are slim that the election would come down to a narrow margin in a single state.

But it could happen. If it does, the justices must keep concern for their legitimacy — and, more to the point, the legitimacy of American democracy — top of mind.

Read more:

AD