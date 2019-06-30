The June 21 editorial “A victory for common sense” said about the Bladensburg Peace Cross, a World War I memorial, that while the cross “undeniably symbolizes the Christian faith,” our Constitution “requires not the purging of religious symbolism from the American landscape.” This justification does not consider that the secularization of a deeply meaningful symbol is discourteous to many people of deep Christian faith.

This case in particular places the Supreme Court in the business of determining what constitutes a religious symbol and justifies the use of public money and land for private beliefs. The editorial cited Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s use of historical context to justify the court’s stance, yet we should be wary of assigning meaning to symbols based on modern history. For centuries before the First World War, the Latin cross held a specific religious meaning — a meaning it continues to hold for many today.

The Bladensburg cross does not represent the diverse personal beliefs of the service members whom it was built to honor, nor does this ruling honor the meaning of the Latin cross for devoted Christians. Religious symbols do not belong on public lands, paid for by the public, and the Supreme Court should not be in the business of deciding which religious symbols are truly religious on a case-by-case basis.

Jack Moline, Washington

The writer, a rabbi, is president of Interfaith Alliance.

