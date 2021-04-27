Federal appeals courts across the country have split on the constitutionality of concealed carry restrictions. The federal appeals court in New York, upholding the state’s law, assumed that the constitutional right to keep and bear arms for self-defense applies outside the home. However, it said, “assessing the risks and benefits of handgun possession and shaping a licensing scheme to maximize the competing public-policy objectives, as New York did, is precisely the type of discretionary judgment that officials in the legislative and executive branches of state government regularly make.”