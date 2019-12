By not setting an accelerated schedule for a decision, the Supreme Court granted the executive branch of government in general, and President Trump in particular, a significant victory in delaying the cases brought by the state of New York and three congressional committees seeking access to the president’s finances. It is understandable that the court would decide to hear the cases rather than allow the lower court decisions to stand, because of the separation of powers issues presented. However, when the operations of government can be seriously affected or a presidency is at stake, as in Bush v. Gore in 2000, the court can render a decision essentially within days.