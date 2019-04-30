Regarding the April 28 news article “Trump views high court as ally that will help reverse rulings”:

The president realizes, as many Americans will eventually, that the Supreme Court is no longer legitimate. The power of the Supreme Court flows from Article III of the Constitution. When the Senate ignored the Constitution and the nomination of Merrick Garland and instead confirmed Neil M. Gorsuch, the Supreme Court ceased being an arm of our constitutional government and became a body created by the party in charge of the Senate. I once lived in a country that had an illegitimate judiciary. One had to obey its orders, as we in the United States must still obey the decisions of the Supreme Court, but over time, the cynicism about the availability of justice under the law infected and cheapened relationships with the government and among fellow citizens.

It is not a matter of particular decisions being invalid. An ineligible player disqualifies the whole team. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court is no longer functioning with the authority of the Constitution.

Marc Hoffman, Silver Spring