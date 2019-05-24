The exhaustive reporting in the May 22 front-page article about Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society, “The activist behind the push to reshape U.S. courts,” showed how people driven by religious beliefs can subvert any attempt to have courts, particularly the Supreme Court, reflect the religious diversity of the U.S. population. Five of the nine justices are Catholic. One other was raised Catholic but is now Episcopalian. In matters such as abortion where nonstandard religious beliefs on the beginning of human life are important, the Supreme Court should proportionally represent the nation. Otherwise, we risk becoming an even more divided nation than we are as a result of violating in principle the First Amendment’s prohibition against making any law respecting an establishment of religion.

Albert G. Jordan, Vienna