With Thursday’s Supreme Court decision that states — and not federal courts — have the final say in how congressional districts are drawn, we see yet another erosion of democratic norms in the United States [“Gerrymander decision injects new urgency into Democrats’ fight for states,” news, June 28]. In states where there are no independent redistricting commissions, state legislatures are free to gerrymander as they see fit. The people of these states — those who feel that their party is being treated unfairly — will no longer be able to turn to the federal courts to seek a remedy. This is beyond tragic; it is patently unjust.

One wonders how the Supreme Court would have ruled were Merrick Garland to have been seated in 2016. Today’s decision can be laid squarely at the feet of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who took unprecedented action to keep Mr. Garland off the court.

Herb Guggenheim, Rockville

