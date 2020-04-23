At the time of the Constitution’s drafting, and well before that in English legal tradition, trial by jury implied a requirement of jury unanimity for conviction. It was racists worrying about black Americans serving on juries who pushed through non-unanimous verdict policies — in 1898 in Louisiana and in the 1930s in Oregon. In 1972, the court ratified these arrangements, reasoning that the states had an interest in preventing hung juries. When Louisiana considered its policy two years later, the state retained it in the name of “judicial efficiency.”

In fact, the court noted Monday, allowing split-jury convictions does not appear to lower dramatically the rate of hung juries, in part because requiring unanimity appears to push jurors to conduct deeper and more open-minded discussions. Meanwhile, hung juries are not necessarily bad: They may suggest that prosecutors failed to make their case. Guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is an exacting standard, as it should be when life or liberty is at stake.

There appeared to be little controversy among the justices Monday about the importance of jury unanimity. As the court has said repeatedly in other cases, it is an essential piece of the Sixth Amendment’s trial-by-jury guarantee. It should apply to the states with equal force under the 14th Amendment’s due-process clause. But the justices tangled over how to weigh the misjudgment in the 1972 decision against their respect for precedent and predictability in the law.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. argued that existing precedents must be followed except in highly unusual circumstances, under the doctrine of stare decisis (let the decision stand). This is correct: The bar for overturning precedent, particularly rulings about which there is legitimate disagreement, such as Roe v. Wade, should be very high. Writing for the court, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch argued that the jury question presented just such an exceptional circumstance: “Stare decisis isn’t supposed to be the art of methodically ignoring what everyone knows to be true.”

The primary concern of Justice Alito and the other dissenters was that Louisiana and Oregon relied on the court’s 1972 precedent, and overturning it might temporarily overwhelm their courts with challenges to convictions still under judicial review, forcing many cases to be retried. This could be a challenge. But the court sent strong signals that it would not allow Monday’s opinion to be used to overturn convictions on which appeals were long ago exhausted, limiting the amount of extra work the courts may have to perform.

Louisiana and Oregon’s “reliance interests” in the court’s 1972 precedent are outweighed by the importance of guaranteeing every accused person the Constitution’s full measure of protection. The court must avoid flip-flopping whenever possible. But doing so was justified in this case.

