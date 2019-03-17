We read with great consternation the March 15 Local Opinions essay by former Republican congressman and chairman of the Republican State Leadership Committee Bill McCollum, “The Supreme Court should not help undermine the will of Virginia voters,” in which he attempted to reduce arguments against Virginia’s racist and political gerrymandering to partisan politics.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Virginia House of Delegates v. Bethune-Hill, a case in which the court can rule in favor of a healthy republic and a democratic process in which districts are drawn without racial or partisan bias. Mr. McCollum’s arguments clouded the truth about the harm that Virginia’s gerrymandering has done and ascribed motivation in a callous attempt to work the refs and public opinion before the case is heard.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project ranked Virginia as one of the most gerrymandered states in the country this past decade, with district maps drawn specifically to minimize the electoral clout of communities of color.

Most of these facts aren’t even in dispute. In fact, in recent court filings, Republicans in Virginia actually admitted they purposely packed Democrats into a small number of districts, leaving Republican voters more evenly spread out and able to take a majority in a larger number of districts.

They did the same thing to African American voters throughout the state, dividing some communities and packing together others in a way that nearly eliminated the chances of seeing African Americans’ preferred candidates elected outside of a tiny handful of districts.

In June of last year, a panel of federal judges in Virginia were presented with the evidence, and they agreed.

“Overwhelming evidence in this case shows that, contrary to . . . constitutional mandate, the state has sorted voters into districts based on the color of their skin,” wrote Judge Barbara Milano Keenan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Our Founding Fathers intended for redistricting to be done in a way that ensured Americans received adequate representation in government, not create a partisan process that subverts the will of the people and creates artificial barriers between them and having their voices heard.

We hope that on Monday the Supreme Court will tune out partisan attempts to legitimize the practice of racial and political gerrymandering and rule in favor of a process that returns us to a more balanced and fair redistricting process in which politicians are limited in their ability to disenfranchise the voices of eligible voters.

Jessica Post, Washington

The writer is executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

Kelly Ward, Washington

The writer is president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.