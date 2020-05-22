Resistance to live audio streaming, let alone live video, stems from concerns that court proceedings would become more theatrical. Lawyers and justices might showboat, prioritizing emotional appeals over intellectual ones rooted in the court’s complex jurisprudence and procedures.

Yet those procedures and that jurisprudence might become more comprehensible if the court were more accessible. Though many Americans would pay little attention to the court’s oral arguments, others would tune in with interest. The public has a stake in knowing how its government operates. Many federal appeals court judges and state Supreme Court justices have for years televised their proceedings without suffering a discernible degradation in courtroom behavior. Live Supreme Court audio streaming did not undermine the caliber of the discussion in the exceptional instances in which it was allowed in the past, and it hasn’t degraded the court during the past month.

Novel technology has posed one problem to the court over the past few weeks: Oral arguments have become more disjointed, with justices taking turns asking questions rather than engaging in their usual free-flowing discussion. But that is the fault of the teleconference format, not the audio stream.. And even with that handicap, Americans who tuned in have been treated to fascinating, high-level discussion about religious freedom, congressional power and the position of presidential electors in the constitutional system. The broadcasts have been an unmitigated success. Flourishing now in the radio age, the court should remain there, and even consider taking the next daring step: to the television age.

