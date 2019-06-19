THE CONSTITUTION creates a two-track political system composed of the states and a federal government, each of which has the power to punish various crimes. It also enshrines this precious right: “No person shall . . . be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb.” But a particular act may be both a state and federal crime. Should both be allowed to prosecute, or would that be “double jeopardy”? Perhaps not a salient issue at the time of the founding, when federal criminal law barely existed, this question has more relevance now, with more than 4,000 federal criminal laws on the books.

On Monday, the Supreme Court — correctly, in our view — concluded that serial state and federal prosecutions for the same alleged conduct do not violate the Constitution. The court's opinion in Gamble v. United States, written for a seven-member majority by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., made two principal arguments. First, the constitutional phrase "same offense" refers to a violation of law, not conduct as such. Thus, the court validated the reasoning by which a federal jury could convict Dylann Roof of 33 hate crimes in the same Charleston, S.C., massacre of nine African Americans for which Roof had also pleaded guilty to murder in state court. Second, the court had upheld this "dual sovereignty" in previous cases; therefore, stare decisis, the legal doctrine that calls on the court to stick to precedent, favored upholding it again.

To be sure, the case at hand illustrates why critics of dual sovereignty thought it was time for change: In 2015, Alabama police pulled over Terance Martez Gamble because his car had a broken headlight. They found marijuana, a digital scale and a handgun in the vehicle, which, given his prior conviction, resulted in both Alabama and the federal government charging him with illegal firearm possession. When Alabama sentenced him to a year, the feds pursued their case to add additional prison time. “When governments may unleash all their might in multiple prosecutions against an individual . . . it is ‘the poor and the weak,’ and the unpopular and controversial, who suffer first,” Justice Neil M. Gorsuch protested in a dissenting opinion. (Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg separately dissented.)

To which we would reply: The federal civil rights prosecution of the police officers who beat Rodney King in 1991, but whom a state court acquitted, demonstrates the continued need for federal authority as a backstop to the states. New York’s new statute enabling prosecution of presidential favorites whom President Trump might corruptly pardon shows that the states may have a role backstopping the feds. Thanks in part to the internal regulations of both state and federal prosecutors, cases of dual state-federal prosecution for minor offenses are relatively rare. A ruling in favor of Mr. Gamble, by contrast, might have replaced federal-state cooperation with a “race to the courthouse” between dueling prosecutors.

To the extent that Mr. Gamble’s case drew attention to potential abuses, Congress and the state legislatures should pursue reforms. The court has done its job.