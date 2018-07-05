People gather at the Supreme Court awaiting a decision in an Illinois union dues case Janus vs. AFSCME on June 25. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

George F. Will’s July 1 op-ed, “A blow against coerced speech,” shockingly lauded last week’s Supreme Court decision on union fees and political activity and said the decision was comparable to the overturn of Plessy v. Ferguson.

Would Mr. Will approve a ruling that applied a similar logic to corporate contributions? Unions and individuals who own stock may have political views far different from the companies in which they have an equity share but are powerless to stop expenditures for conservative causes. If a case ever came to the Supreme Court on this subject, I am sure the present court and Mr. Will would find reasons to differentiate the facts and justify continued unbridled political contributions by our major companies.

David Engel, Washington

George F. Will, in his July 1 op-ed, omitted any reference to President John F. Kennedy’s Executive Order 10988, “Employee-Management Cooperation in the Federal Service.” Thanks to the Jan. 17, 1962, executive order, federal employees first obtained the right to engage in collective bargaining through labor organizations.

Quoting Mr. Will, the “5-to-4 decision accords with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s judgment that ‘the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service.’ ” Kennedy, after careful study, enacted collective bargaining into the civil service.

Greg Guthrie, Washington

The writer is president of National Federation of Federal Employees Local 1627.