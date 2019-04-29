E.J. Dionne Jr.’s superb 25 April op-ed, “Where are our impartial guardians?,” was a sobering reminder of the diminution of the Supreme Court as the final independent authority concerning our laws and the Constitution. The justices’ relatively recent acquiescence to the positions of the party that nominated them brings into question its objectivity and impartiality.

As I look back on my life, I take great comfort, even pride, in Supreme Court decisions on controversial cases such as Brown v. Board of Education (1954), New York Times Co. v. Sullivan (1964) and Loving v. Virginia (1967). All were unanimous — 9-to-0 — decisions reflecting not only fundamental interpretations of the law but also, and more important, our Constitution’s guiding principles and values.

On the other hand, decisions such as Bush v. Gore (2000) and Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010), both 5-to-4 decisions, were recognized by many as driven by politically partisan views.

As Mr. Dionne correctly pointed out, it appears that the Supreme Court is willing to do the same in the case involving the 2020 Census. The current environment in the Supreme Court results in, at best, a perceived lack of objectivity and, at worst, the demise of the Supreme Court’s aura of impartiality, calling into question the court’s credibility.

Steven Rathjen, Centreville