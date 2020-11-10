The case revolves around the 2010 Affordable Care Act’s so-called individual mandate, which requires all non-elderly Americans to carry health coverage of a certain standard, whether that be Medicaid or private insurance. The Supreme Court in 2012 upheld this provision under the logic that it operated like a tax, because it raised money from those who refused to buy insurance. But congressional Republicans zeroed out the mandate penalty in their 2017 tax law, leaving only the requirement that Americans “shall” obtain coverage. Because the mandate now raises no revenue, yet still tells Americans to buy insurance, the law’s challengers claim that the provision is now illegal. And, they argue, Congress would not have intended the law to stand without the mandate, so the court must strike not only the mandate but also the entire law.

While the challengers may have a credible claim on the legality of the reshaped mandate, their conclusion that the whole law must therefore fall is absurd. The ACA is a sprawling law that includes all sorts of provisions disconnected from the individual mandate, such as its hospital safety regulations and its expansion of Medicaid coverage for Americans near the poverty line. Moreover, the private insurance markets the law created, which were thought to require the mandate to function properly when the law passed in 2010, showed themselves durable enough to operate without it, a factor that Congress had at hand as it defanged the mandate in 2017. There is no reason for the court to overrule the judgment of the 2017 Congress, which negated the mandate but kept the rest of the law.

At least two key justices appeared to agree during Tuesday’s hearing. “It’s hard for you to argue that Congress intended the entire act to fall if the mandate were struck down when the same Congress that lowered the penalty to zero did not even try to repeal the rest of the act,” Chief Justice G. Roberts Jr. said. “This is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents, meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place,” Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said.

On its merits, this case should be decided 9 to 0.

