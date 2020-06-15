On one level, this was a case about “textualism,” focusing on the plain language of a law to discern its meaning. Using that approach, championed by the late justice Antonin Scalia, two conservative justices joined four liberal colleagues to agree that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits anti-gay and anti-transgender discrimination. The six-justice majority held that Title VII means what it says in prohibiting employment discrimination “because of [an] individual’s . . . sex.”

This watershed ruling implicitly recognizes that rights such as gay marriage may ring hollow if one can be fired for exercising them. And it represents a historic judicial affirmation of the dignity and equality of transgender persons.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion and was joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., used standard methods of textual analysis to reach this sensible result. “By discriminating against homosexuals, the employer intentionally penalizes men for being attracted to men and women for being attracted to women,” Gorsuch wrote. “By discriminating against transgender persons, the employer unavoidably discriminates against persons with one sex identified at birth and another today. Any way you slice it, the employer intentionally refuses to hire applicants in part because of the affected individuals’ sex.”

To state the obvious, those who wrote and supported the Civil Rights Act of 1964 would have been stunned by this outcome. They lived in a world that treated LGBTQ people as psychopaths, blasphemers and criminals — outlaws who obviously could be fired without constraint.

Yet over time, Title VII has been interpreted to cover other situations its drafters had not contemplated: sexual harassment, gender stereotyping — and now, discrimination against gay, lesbian and transgender employees. In Gorsuch’s conception, the breadth of the statutory language made this outcome inevitable: “The limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands. . . . Only the written word is law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.”

We admire the force of Gorsuch’s reasoning. One of us wrote an amicus brief urging precisely this approach. But there’s more to the story than just a text seeking its fullest realization. Today’s ruling rests upon generations of struggle to achieve true equality in fact and in law.

The Supreme Court’s first major pronouncement on gay rights was to reject as “facetious” a supposed “right to engage in homosexual sodomy.” The 1986 decision in Bowers v. Hardwick, issued amid the AIDS epidemic, haunted gay rights for decades, and was cited to justify discrimination in every sphere of society, from the military and immigration to employment and medicine.

Generations of gay and lesbian Americans suffered under Bowers and the world it helped create. It was the painful work of decades — of people risking everything that mattered to them — to bring about a sea change. And with that change came judicial recognition that gays and lesbians are not strangers to the Constitution. In an extraordinary series of decisions (including U.S. v. Windsor, which one of us argued), Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote gay and lesbian rights into our legal tradition, and that guarantee remained even after his departure.

Yet as Kennedy knew, “outlaw to outcast may be a step forward, but it does not achieve the full promise of liberty.” That is one reason why Monday’s decision is so consequential. The right to marry means a lot more if you won’t be fired for exercising it. Gays and lesbians throughout the nation can never truly be equal if their livelihoods are at risk just because of who they are.

The same goes for transgender Americans — who face especially appalling, at times deadly, discrimination. The court’s ruling thus affords transgender persons critical protections, including against this administration, which just a few days ago sought to strip away safeguards against discrimination in the health-care system.

Gorsuch’s opinion is doubly notable because this is the first time the court has decided a case about transgender rights. Some commentators — us included — feared a reprise of Bowers. After all, the court issued an order last year allowing President Trump’s military service ban for transgender individuals to go into effect.

Instead, Gorsuch simply accepts the experience and humanity of transgender people as a given, affirming their place in our society. Gorsuch does not hesitate in correctly referring to Aimee Stephens — the transgender plaintiff — as “she.” This may seem like a simple gesture. Yet it stands as a towering rebuke of judges who have recently issued decisions that cruelly misgender transgender plaintiffs.

There are difficult questions ahead about how this ruling will intersect with concerns over religious freedom, or how it may apply in other contexts, such as athletics. But in this unexpected moment, we should remember that Monday’s victory is not just a triumph of textualism; it is a triumph of love and dignity.

Joshua Matz and Robbie Kaplan are partners at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP. Matz filed an amicus brief in the case decided Monday, and Kaplan argued

U.S. v. Windsor.

