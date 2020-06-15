This is another case in which a major civil rights advance came not from Congress, which failed to update federal employment rules to protect the LGBTQ community, but from the federal bench. Yet the court did not act beyond its writ, a fact partially evidenced by the ideological diversity of the majority that rendered it: Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote the opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the court’s four liberals.

Mr. Gorsuch grounded the opinion in a reading of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The act’s Title VII bars employers from firing, discriminating against or failing to hire people based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Mr. Gorsuch reasoned. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

If an employer fires a man for being attracted to men, but not a woman for being attracted to men, then sex is the characteristic the employer uses to distinguish between them. Similarly, if an employer fires a transgender man for presenting as a man, but not a man born male for presenting as a man, sex is once again the issue.

“Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result,” Mr. Gorsuch conceded. “Likely, they weren’t thinking about many of the Act’s consequences that have become apparent over the years, including its prohibition against discrimination on the basis of motherhood or its ban on the sexual harassment of male employees. But the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands.”

Congress should have acted years before now to remove any doubt that the law protects LGBTQ people. But Congress failed to prioritize the issue, with much of the Republican Party once again trailing society’s welcome evolution on questions of fair treatment for all.

With the retirement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, there was much uncertainty about how the court, too, would handle issues of LGBTQ rights. After a string of transformational rulings, would the court ignore plausible — even the most plausible — interpretations of the law if they resulted in more sweeping victories for the LGBTQ community? The justices, thankfully, did not flinch.

