Regarding the July 27 front-page article “Justices say wall plan can proceed”:

Will Congress please, please keep trying to stop our wannabe dictator in chief president from destroying our Constitution and republic before it’s too late? The Supreme Court’s lifting of an injunction on funding the “wall” is a massive cut to our country’s reason for being. We are quickly dying a painful death of a thousand cuts, and Congress is doing little to stop the bleeding.

Edward J. Pastula, New Carrollton

