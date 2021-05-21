The three elderly witnesses who testified before Congress told of that toll in achingly personal terms. Ms. Fletcher recalled the beautiful home and neighborhood of her early years and how she had “a bright future.” When her family was forced to leave Tulsa, she lost her chance at an education, never finished school past fourth grade and never made much money. “To this day,” she said, “ I can barely afford my everyday needs.” Her 100-year-old brother, Hughes Van Ellis, broke into tears as he told the subcommittee how he fought for the United States overseas during World War II but had not received justice in his own country. “My opportunities were taken from me and my community,” said Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, relating how Black Tulsa is “still messed up today. They didn’t rebuild it. It’s empty. It’s a ghetto.”