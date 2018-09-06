I read every word of Monica Hesse’s Aug. 30 Style column, “Thermostat debate? We’re just getting warmed up,” and remembered when I was a junior high school teacher and came across the information that adolescent boys’ bodies ran at a temperature slightly above that of adolescent girls. Well, that explained why, if the classroom temperature began to rise before the school’s heating/AC controls could handle the difference, the boys became restless and squirmy before the girls began to display discomfort.

Another time in my life, I occupied a house with two other women. During the week, we controlled the thermostat. On weekends, when a commuting husband came home, the first thing he did was set a lower temperature. When he left Sunday evening, the first thing we women did was raise the thermostat.

Ease up, ladies. The men have no more control over their body temperatures than you do. If you are chilly, put on another layer. If the men are overheated when the temperature is set at your pleasure, what alternative do they have? Start taking off layers?

Margo Nichols, Olathe, Kan.