Catholic teachers protest outside of Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Washington last month. The teachers are calling for Cardinal Donald Wuerl to resign. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

As a lifelong Catholic who attends Mass regularly, I have been extremely saddened about the horrific events that have gotten so much attention these past few weeks [“Pope Francis tells an embattled Wuerl in Rome: Confer with your priests,” Metro, Sept. 5]. The despicable behavior of some of the clergy is appalling. My heart also goes out to those hundreds of individuals who were victims of the abuse.

What saddens me as well, though, is that one group seems to be totally ignored. That group would be the thousands of innocent clergy worldwide. They are hurting a great deal, and their grief also should be addressed. I feel for them at this tragic time. These faithful men who give of themselves wholeheartedly daily should be recognized. They deserve our prayers, thoughts and admiration.

Suzie McKay, Silver Spring