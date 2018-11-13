The Nov. 10 editorial advocating easier access to voting, “Voting for voting,” addressed only half the battle. Too many states continue to lack the staff and infrastructure to quickly and accurately count all the votes that are cast. Even in the face of numerous voter suppression efforts, some states have encouraged participation through early voting and mail-in ballots. Yet, a week after the polls closed in the midterm elections, some states continue to count votes because they lack capacity to get the job done sooner.

The longer final tallies are delayed, the more opportunities exist for parties, or even the president, to politicize what should be a technical exercise, especially when leads change. States could either refrain from announcing results until all votes are tabulated, or they could assign more resources to get the job done sooner. Congress could address this problem with additional funding for the states. A bill passed by the incoming House would provide the Senate’s leadership an opportunity to demonstrate where they stand on maximizing participation in our democracy.

There’s no time to waste: Vote counting is so onerous in well-attended midterm elections, imagine the drama of extended vote counts in a presidential election with a motivated electorate.

Art Stern, Falls Church