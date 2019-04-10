A section of walkway along the Tidal Basin next to the Jefferson Memorial lies underwater on April 3. (J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post)

The April 4 Metro article “Blooms belie crisis at Tidal Basin” highlighted the need for more to be done to protect our beloved cherry trees and Tidal Basin area.

The real culprit here, unmentioned in the article, is inadequate funding for the National Park Service to address its deferred maintenance. The NPS estimates that it would cost more than $65 million to fix the more than 100-year-old sea wall along the Tidal Basin, a small slice of the nearly $12 billion in repairs needed at NPS sites nationwide.

Fortunately, there is bipartisan legislation in Congress that could help fix our parks. More than a third of lawmakers in the Senate and the House support Restore Our Parks legislation to provide the NPS with up to $6.5 billion over five years to make priority repairs.

Philanthropic support and public-private partnerships can help our national parks run smoothly, but Congress has a responsibility to provide adequate funds to ensure that the NPS has the resources to fulfill its mission.

Marcia Argust, Washington

The writer is director of the Pew Charitable Trusts’ campaign to restore America’s parks.