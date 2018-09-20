People wearing masks depicting William Shakespeare line the street during a parade to mark 400 years since the bard's death in Stratford-upon-Avon in central England on April 23, 2016. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

In his Sept. 8 Free for All letter, “The critic doth protest too much, he thinks,” Ed Rader opined that the “400-year-old language is the problem” for today’s audiences in attending William Shakespeare’s plays. Many of the plays have obscure allusions that need footnotes for comprehension. But there is no equal to the poetry that may also be mined therein.

What could equal Romeo’s reaction at his first sight of Juliet: “O, she doth teach the torches to burn bright! It seems she hangs upon the cheek of night / Like a rich jewel in an Ethiop’s ear — Beauty too rich for use, for earth too dear!”

I would say the problem for today’s audiences is insensitive editing of the text and presuming the plays have to be rewritten and re-imagined for people in a hurry.

Carol Morgan, Washington