Regarding the Oct. 16 front-page article “D.C. archdiocese releases list of clergy accused of abuse”:

Those who were raped by priests or who are therapists of those raped or sexually assaulted by priests object to the term “credibly accused.” Is the “credible” determination made by the same Catholic Church that has hidden these crimes and has protected these pedophiles and transferred them to new sites without alerting vulnerable populations?

The Catholic Church has paid nearly $4 billion to settle accusations outside of court. The same church has negotiated to not have these monsters criminally charged. These “credible accusations” are only from the victims who have come forward. Most of us never came forward and have lived for decades with the sequelae of these rapes and sexual assaults. We have no intention of being silent now. The “credibly accused” are the tip of the iceberg.

Marge Coffey, Chevy Chase

An Oct. 16 front-page article reported in its first paragraph that “Washington’s archbishop released a list of 31 clergy members who had been ‘credibly accused’ of abusing minors dating back 70 years.” Later, the article stated that “Since 1948, there have been 1,184 priests in the D.C. archdiocese.” If those sentences had been together, the reader might have had a better idea of the scope of the problem. If these sentences had been followed by the one noting that there has not been an incident of abuse of a minor by a priest in the archdiocese in almost two decades, wouldn’t that have given a more accurate sense of the status of the Catholic clergy sexual abuse problem today?

Noel James Augustyn, Chevy Chase