In her May 28 Sports column, “NFL’s misuse of patriotism dates back to Vietnam era,” Sally Jenkins focused on Rocky Bleier and his heroic exploits in the Vietnam War. Memorial Day might also have been a fitting occasion to remember Bob Kalsu, an offensive lineman with the Buffalo Bills. Kalsu was the only established professional football player to die in the war. He died on July 21, 1970, while reading a letter from his wife indicating that her due date was that very day. The Kalsus’ son was born on July 23.

We can be thankful that Bleier survived his wounds and went on to a successful career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ed Kimmel, Arlington