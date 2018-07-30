Michael Gerson’s July 27 Friday Opinion essay, “Will future generations find us cruel?,” mentioned the criminal-justice system sweeping up “large numbers of people for relatively nonviolent offenses, including many African Americans.” He failed to note the ever-increasing population of those with serious mental illness, some of whom also have addiction, routinely incarcerated in jails and prisons.

State hospitals are mandated to discharge patients to the community as soon as possible. Patients end up on the streets, and many of these patients eventually are incarcerated. Once stable, they are released and the cycle repeats, in a pattern known as “the revolving door.” This is indeed a serious social blind spot that at its worst contributes to the rising rate of prisoner suicide.

Bonnie Boyle Cote, Washington