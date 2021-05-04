Of course, people are more interested in walkable cities than they used to be, and maybe high speed rail is part of a denser urban future across these United States. But unless we’re pretty sure people will abandon planes for new trains, it might make more sense to look for less capital-intensive ways to decarbonize — better videoconferencing, for example, or longer-range electric cars. These advances might not make for big political ribbon-cutting ceremonies or fire up the political imagination the way futuristic trains and miles of gleaming rail do. But on the other hand, they just might work.