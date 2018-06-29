Regarding the June 27 front-page article “Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban”:

I understand but do not agree with the narrow basis on which the Supreme Court, in a 5-to-4 decision, voted to uphold the third iteration of the travel ban. This affects citizens of seven countries, five of which have Muslim majorities. The issue, as the court majority saw it, was whether the ban fell within the legal authority of the president. The court made clear in its decision that all the anti-Muslim inflammatory and xenophobic comments and unsupported arguments regarding Islamic threats to our national security made by President Trump were not to be considered in the decision-making. It was simply a question of whether the president held the power to impose the ban. And, the court agreed that the ban was within the authoritative power of the president.

Obviously, individuals and institutions do have the legal right to take various actions. However, aren’t those actions, when legally challenged, required to withstand the “smell test”? Mr. Trump may have the power to take the action he did, but does he not have to prove in a court of law that the action was for a legitimate reason?

Valerie Spiegler, Alexandria