Migrants from Central America wait inside an enclosure where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso on March 29, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Regarding the April 29 article “Trump: Ending family separation was a ‘disaster’ ”:

I have had the good fortune of visiting Disney World on multiple occasions, but not Disneyland. President Trump suggested in an interview with Maria Bartiromo that migrant families equate their arduous journey from Central America to a long-planned trip to Disneyland. Sadly, even if they succeed in crossing the southern border of the United States, they will not be greeted by Mickey, Minnie and certainly not Donald. On the contrary, they will encounter U.S. border control agents. They will be held in detention centers for an undetermined period of time and will not be granted FastPasses.

In a perverse way, they will have survived their arduous journey and along with their children will have finally made their way to Cinderella’s Castle, only to discover a sign that says “Attraction Closed.”

Alice McCarthy, Rockville