According to the May 24 front-page article “Studies find social distancing a net economic gain,” the difficult question of how best to balance the competing concerns of reopening the economy and protecting lives can be resolved by reference to the tool of cost-benefit analysis. In particular, it argued that the answer can be divined from an obscure metric known as the “Value of a Statistical Life” (VSL), which effectively sets a $10 million-per-life threshold on lifesaving policies. The VSL isn’t just “far from perfect”; it is the modern-day policy equivalent of snake oil. Despite a lack of a credible scientific basis, it is held out as a fail-proof tonic for any difficult policy challenge. Like medieval alchemists, its practitioners claim to be able to transmute materials as diverse as public surveys and observational studies of human behavior into policymaking gold: an objective value of human life.