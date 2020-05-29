Just as medical experts have warned Americans against drinking bleach or taking hydroxychloroquine to avoid becoming infected with the virus, policymakers should similarly reject cost-benefit analysis and its pseudoscientific adornments such as the VSL, lest it infect the quality of their decision-making.
James Goodwin, Washington
The writer is a senior policy analyst with the Center for Progressive Reform.
A study by Wyoming economists supposedly shows that social distancing, as a response to the coronavirus, would result in net economic savings of $5.15 trillion, using $10 million as the “Value of a Satistical Life.” The results of the study are dubious for two reasons.
First, the analysis is predicated on saving 1.2 million lives by social distancing, using death rates projected early in the pandemic. Based on what is known now, the actual death rates are much lower. Second, the analysis credits the savings of lives lost because of the virus from social distancing without offsetting these savings by the increases in death that are attributable to social distancing. The offsetting effects include acts of despair (e.g., suicides, binge drinking and illegal drug use), lost medical outreach (people choosing not to seek medical treatment during the outbreak) and other imputed health impacts from economic hardship (e.g., increased mortality because of unemployment and economic stress).
If one corrects the Wyoming model for actual death rates and incorporates offsetting effects, the net economic savings would be less than $5.15 trillion. The net savings might even be negative.
Patrick Rhoads, Alexandria