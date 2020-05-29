According to the May 24 front-page article “Studies find social distancing a net economic gain,” the difficult question of how best to balance the competing concerns of reopening the economy and protecting lives can be resolved by reference to the tool of cost-benefit analysis. In particular, it argued that the answer can be divined from an obscure metric known as the “Value of a Statistical Life” (VSL), which effectively sets a $10 million-per-life threshold on lifesaving policies. The VSL isn’t just “far from perfect”; it is the modern-day policy equivalent of snake oil. Despite a lack of a credible scientific basis, it is held out as a fail-proof tonic for any difficult policy challenge. Like medieval alchemists, its practitioners claim to be able to transmute materials as diverse as public surveys and observational studies of human behavior into policymaking gold: an objective value of human life.

Just as medical experts have warned Americans against drinking bleach or taking hydroxychloroquine to avoid becoming infected with the virus, policymakers should similarly reject cost-benefit analysis and its pseudoscientific adornments such as the VSL, lest it infect the quality of their decision-making.

James Goodwin, Washington

The writer is a senior policy analyst with the Center for Progressive Reform.

A study by Wyoming economists supposedly shows that social distancing, as a response to the coronavirus, would result in net economic savings of $5.15 trillion, using $10 million as the “Value of a Satistical Life.” The results of the study are dubious for two reasons. 

First, the analysis is predicated on saving 1.2 million lives by social distancing, using death rates projected early in the pandemic. Based on what is known now, the actual death rates are much lower. Second, the analysis credits the savings of lives lost because of the virus from social distancing without offsetting these savings by the increases in death that are attributable to social distancing. The offsetting effects include acts of despair (e.g., suicides, binge drinking and illegal drug use), lost medical outreach (people choosing not to seek medical treatment during the outbreak) and other imputed health impacts from economic hardship (e.g., increased mortality because of unemployment and economic stress). 

If one corrects the Wyoming model for actual death rates and incorporates offsetting effects, the net economic savings would be less than $5.15 trillion. The net savings might even be negative.

Patrick Rhoads, Alexandria