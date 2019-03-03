Megan McArdle’s Feb. 27 op-ed, “Why reparations fall short,” was a sad attempt at dodging the issue of reparations.

If Ms. McArdle wants to know the range of opportunities for reparations, she could begin by reading the last chapter of two excellent books: “Tears We Cannot Stop ” by Michael Eric Dyson and “The Color of Compromise” by Jemar Tisby. Both books provide a range of opportunities for reparations. Here is an easy one: get rid of the Confederate monuments. In good old Arlington, it would be as simple as changing the name of Jefferson Davis Highway.

At the very least, fellow white folks, let’s start educating ourselves a bit more by trying to view life through the perspectives of those who keep crying out that their black lives do matter. And, as an aside to Ms. McArdle, the “original wrong” is more than just 250 years of slavery. Add on about 90 years of Jim Crow and 50 years of the New Jim Crow.

Bill Fogarty, Arlington