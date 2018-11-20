A visitor places a flower on a makeshift memorial to shooting victims in front of the Tree of Life synagogue on Nov. 3. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
By Letters to the Editor

Thanks for printing the names of the victims of 31 mass shootings in the United States, from Columbine in 1999 to Tree of Life synagogue in October [“The list continues to grow,” editorial, Nov. 17]. It should be apparent that the true terrorist in the United States is not a Muslim or immigrant but a deranged American white male with an automatic weapon. The Department of Homeland Security, the president and Congress must focus on stopping mass shootings, which are a uniquely American problem.

Al Riutort, Newport News, Va.