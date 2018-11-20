Thanks for printing the names of the victims of 31 mass shootings in the United States, from Columbine in 1999 to Tree of Life synagogue in October [“The list continues to grow,” editorial, Nov. 17]. It should be apparent that the true terrorist in the United States is not a Muslim or immigrant but a deranged American white male with an automatic weapon. The Department of Homeland Security, the president and Congress must focus on stopping mass shootings, which are a uniquely American problem.

Al Riutort, Newport News, Va.