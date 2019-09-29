The Sept. 21 editorial “A new front in Mr. Trump’s war on cities” incorrectly reported that it is “unclear” “what legal authority” could be used to stem the homelessness crisis in California. The administration is looking to convert an unused Federal Aviation Administration building into housing for people experiencing homelessness, and U.S. code provides that the General Services Administration should dispose of real property by donating it to localities that agree to utilize the facilities to manage homelessness. Though the administration is scrambling for ways to end homelessness, it has ignored the best source of information by failing to interview people who are experiencing homelessness.

The Fairfax County Consumer Advisory Council on Homelessness takes the views of people who have or are currently experiencing homelessness and uses the information to advocate local policy change. The number of people experiencing homelessness in Fairfax County has increased recently. The federal government has a wide variety of real estate, and if we could find some underutilized facilities, we would welcome the chance to advocate for transferring real estate or land to a local nonprofit or government.

Michael Beattie, Vienna

The writer is chair of the Fairfax Consumer Advisory Council on Homelessness.

