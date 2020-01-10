The United States has spent trillions of dollars on the war on terrorism, and yet the administration is more focused on the terrorized than the terrorists. Many of the estimated 25.9 million refugees around the world were displaced by dictators or terrorist regimes.

The Trump administration reduced to 18,000 the number of refugees it would allow into the country this fiscal year. The president also issued an executive order that requires states and localities to affirmatively consent to allow refugees to settle in their communities.

Tens of millions of people around the world are fleeing from their homes and giving up their lives, and, in some cases, families, just to have any chance to survive. They didn’t choose where they were born or to whom they were born. So why treat these people like criminals when their only crime is living in war-torn areas of the world? We should be helping our fellow humans who can’t help themselves.