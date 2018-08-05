Regarding the July 30 news article “Trump again threatens to shut down government over border-wall money”:

President Trump campaigned on the border wall, shouting that Mexico would pay for it. He insulted Mexico to start off with, and Mexico said it would not pay for the wall. Now, the president wants U.S. taxpayers to fund the wall.

Our president is threatening to shut down the government to get his way and will blame anyone but himself if he doesn’t get the funding he wants. No doubt immigration is a problem. Many of the immigrants are desperate to leave their countries; some fear for their lives, hoping for asylum at any cost. The debacle of immigrant children being separated from their parents certainly shows a lack of compassion in the Trump administration.

Sydney Ann Barr, Dunkirk