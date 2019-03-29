“This is decent. This is right,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he announced that the administration was cutting funds to the Organization of American States because of its support of abortion advocacy [“Pompeo cuts aid to OAS over group’s advocacy for legalization of abortion,” news, March 27]. “And I am proud to serve in an administration that protects the least among us.”

How typically hypocritical of this administration, as it remains silent when it comes to human rights violations, including murder, perpetrated by the regimes of North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the Philippines, etc., that this president so admires; and as it cuts aid to the poorest among us here at home. The list is long.

Irene Wittig, Arlington