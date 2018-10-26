SCIENTISTS WARN that a seven-degree Fahrenheit rise in global temperatures would be catastrophic to human society. The Trump administration says it is going to happen regardless of what the government does, so it is best to do nothing and watch the world fry.

That is the “logic” of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration environmental impact statement, which might have gone unnoticed if The Post’s Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis and Chris Mooney had not dug through the document last month. It predicts the Earth will warm seven degrees by the end of the century without major changes in where humans get their energy, but also proposed to neuter a program designed to aid that transition. Rolling back the Obama-era program, which demanded more fuel-efficient vehicles, will result in an additional 8 billion tons of carbon dioxide spewing into the air this century, about as much as the whole country releases in a year. The document argues that, if the rest of the world does nothing, the tailpipe rule will not have much effect and the world will warm uncontrollably — so why bother?

Of course, the Trump administration is not just tearing up car efficiency standards but an entire suite of global-warming rules that President Barack Obama approved, including on power plants, oil and gas production, and other industrial activities. Taken together, the impact of these policies on the planet’s future would have been significant. True, it would not have been nearly enough without commensurate effort on the part of other countries. But U.S. participation in the Paris global-warming agreement, the world’s best chance to get all major polluters moving together to cut emissions, would have helped bring other countries along. And President Trump pulled the United States out of it, too. Once the exit is official, the United States will be the only country in the world not party to the pact. If catastrophic warming materializes, it will be in part because of the ruinous choices the Trump administration has made over the past two years.

In response to criticisms about their do-nothing attitude, Republicans often respond that U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions are dropping even without the strong federal push Mr. Obama envisioned. That is true, but they are not dropping enough, and they are dropping in large part because natural gas, which burns cleaner than coal, has become plentiful and cheap. Mr. Trump wants to fight that fuel-switching and boost coal.

Methane, the primary component in natural gas, is a powerful greenhouse agent if it wafts into the atmosphere unburned, which research suggests is occurring at an unacceptably high rate at U.S. gas facilities. And, yes, the Trump administration is curbing rules meant to cut methane leaks, too.

Mr. Trump and the rest of the climate-ignoring bunch will go down as the Neville Chamberlains of our time, favoring timidity and acquiescence in the face of an existential global threat.