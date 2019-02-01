I agree with the Jan. 28 editorial “Twisted frontier justice.” As a retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee, I loved my 25 years with the agency and I believe in its mission. However, the arrest and prosecution of four volunteers placing water jugs in the desert at Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge is indeed twisted. The editorial correctly pointed out that federal prosecutors routinely use “prosecutorial discretion” when deciding which of numerous cases to take to trial. Why would the Fish and Wildlife Service take these individuals to trial for not having a permit and littering when they are saving lives? This is even more disturbing to me when I consider that the Interior Department forced employees to work without pay during the shutdown to speed up the processing of oil and gas leases on a much more significant piece of wilderness in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Seems this administration values oil over human lives.

Larry K. Bright, Arlington