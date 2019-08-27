The Aug. 25 Business article “Comparing the ‘Trump economy’ to Obama’s, in 15 charts” was very telling. Anyone remember the phrase “voodoo economics ”? It sure applies to the Trump administration.

The current administration has been riding the tail wind of the Obama recovery and juicing it up with a tax break, which basically gave away the store to the corporate sector and the very rich with a token to the middle class. Sure, if you give away the store, those who walk out with the goodies feel great, at least until they come to realize that the store will not be able to keep it up and still stay profitable.

Stephen Robin, Leesburg

