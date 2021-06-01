It turns out Post reporters were not the only journalists the Justice Department secretly examined. CNN revealed last month that investigators obtained a secret warrant for both phone and email records for the network’s Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr, apparently to run down leaks relating to her own foreign policy reporting. They did all of this — and who knows what else — despite department policy that permits surreptitiously demanding reporters’ communications only in extraordinary circumstances, and then only with the attorney general’s direct sign-off. It is unclear what extraordinary circumstances could have possibly applied.
The department’s policy exists for a good reason: The media cannot inform the people about the actions of their government without help from sources who wish to remain anonymous. Sometimes, these sources offer insight into a coming public policy announcement, the real thinking behind a major decision or other details that may not fit into the preferred narrative. Sometimes, these sources are public-spirited whistleblowers who have witnessed wrongdoing and decide to speak up. Some of the government’s gravest abuses would have never become public without this process.
Disdain for transparency and criticism was characteristic of the Trump Justice Department. Court filings unsealed last month showed that the department sought to force Twitter to reveal the identities of users who had mocked Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a close Trump ally, on the absurd claim that they were investigating threatening communications. Just before that came a stinging rebuke from a federal judge accusing former attorney general William P. Barr of misleading the public and the courts on matters relating to the Russia investigation — the second such instance.
De-Trumpification will require reversing many of the changes the former president made. But it will also require reforming some of the norms and procedures that preexisted Mr. Trump’s arrival — those that he and his lieutenants abused. Mr. Trump’s Justice Department found precedent in the actions of President Barack Obama’s, which conducted some aggressive leak investigations. President Biden last month condemned going after reporters, saying, “it’s simply, simply wrong.” The Justice Department must make good on Mr. Biden’s pledge that his administration would not seek journalists’ communications records. Meanwhile, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz should investigate these cases, including the bizarre Twitter-Nunes story, and the credible allegations that Mr. Barr misled the public and the judiciary.
It is tempting to forget the Trump era. In fact, the nation must reckon with it.
