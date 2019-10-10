Examples of elected Republicans bluntly criticizing presidential candidate Donald Trump were plentiful. Then he won the nomination by enthralling one-third of the party’s base. Their base. At that point, their opinion of and opposition to Mr. Trump began a 180-degree turn. Everyone got on the Trump train as it pulled out of the station. The occasional whistle-stop came along, but nobody pulled the cord and the train only picked up speed. Now, it’s going so fast that it seems there is no getting off. These people are frightened to death but they’re stuck. Those facing reelection desperately need that one-third of the Trump-enthralled voting base if they’re to have any chance of winning in 2020. That’s the source of their silence. Principle, and country, aside.