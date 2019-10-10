James P. Pehl, Marlborough, Mass.
Former secretary of state Colin Powell said “the Republican Party has got to get a grip on itself.” He also said Republicans are holding back because they are “terrified of what will happen [to] any one of them if they speak out.” By not speaking out, Republicans are not leading. They are cowering. Too many attempt to hide from their responsibilities out of self-preservation and political expediency. By doing so, they abet President Trump’s monumental abuses of power.
They do have options. They could band together. Speak out. Unify. Unite, at least those for whom the Constitution, the balance of powers and the country matter.
To recycle a helpful motto: E pluribus unum, people. A unified Republican Party can do the right thing. Could Mr. Trump really tweetstorm all of them into oblivion?
But if Republicans continue to ignore constitutional and moral imperatives, if they do not choose the United States, they should not expect reasonable Americans to follow them in the splintering of our democracy.
Denise Palesch, Gaithersburg