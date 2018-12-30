A Honduran youth jumps from the U.S. border fence, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 21. (Daniel Ochoa De Olza/AP)

The Trump administration shamefully blames parents for endangering their children by traveling to the U.S. border. The Dec. 27 front-page article “For asylum seekers, deportation can mean death” made clear that these children and their families face much greater peril in the countries they are fleeing. It is especially telling that then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Mr. Trump last year that El Salvador was unsafe for deportees.

Mr. Trump’s proposed wall would further endanger asylum seekers by forcing them to hire human smugglers or cross the border at more remote and dangerous locations. Congress must continue to oppose Mr. Trump’s wall, the cruel detentions and the policies that deny those who have legitimate claims for asylum.

Lawrence M. Ladutke, Nutley, N.J.

The writer is an El Salvador country specialist for Amnesty International USA.

The Dec. 27 front-page article “For asylum seekers, deportation can mean death” allowed a Justice Department spokesman to repeat the lie that large numbers of asylum seekers fail to appear for immigration court hearings after being released into the United States. About 90 percent appear at their hearings. Do not let this despicable false narrative peddled by fearmongers and the Trump administration go unrebutted.

Leslie Miles, Bethesda