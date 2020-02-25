In 2018, Mr. Seehofer nearly forced out the Merkel government with his staunch and unrelenting demands for the establishment of migrant detention centers at Germany’s southeastern border. Mr. Seehofer’s Christian Social Union has mandated the hanging of a cross in every public building in Bavaria. Most relevant to the attacks in Hanau, perhaps, it was Mr. Seehofer who, in 2010, called for Turks and Arabs to be barred from immigrating to Germany.
Rather than portray Mr. Seehofer as a bold and conscientious reformer, the article ought to have typified Germany’s interior minister as he is: a dog whistle, if subtle, to the far right.
Allison Meakem, Providence, R.I.