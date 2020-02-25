The Feb. 22 news article “Minorities decry inaction on Germany’s far right” rightly illuminated deep, systemic issues of racism and xenophobia in German society. Yet its characterization of German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was bereft of context and thus deeply flawed. On paper, Mr. Seehofer’s utterances condemning racism and vows to fight Islamophobia and anti-Semitism appear substantive and direct. Yet his words are effectively meaningless — tidbits to temporarily appease the public that will likely never be acted upon.

In 2018, Mr. Seehofer nearly forced out the Merkel government with his staunch and unrelenting demands for the establishment of migrant detention centers at Germany’s southeastern border. Mr. Seehofer’s Christian Social Union has mandated the hanging of a cross in every public building in Bavaria. Most relevant to the attacks in Hanau, perhaps, it was Mr. Seehofer who, in 2010, called for Turks and Arabs to be barred from immigrating to Germany.

Rather than portray Mr. Seehofer as a bold and conscientious reformer, the article ought to have typified Germany’s interior minister as he is: a dog whistle, if subtle, to the far right.

Allison Meakem, Providence, R.I.