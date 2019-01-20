Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 4. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

The Jan. 17 news article “Ocasio-Cortez tweets her disdain for persistent conservative criticism,” about Republicans attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), failed to clarify marginal tax rates and conveyed a common misunderstanding.

The article quoted former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker (R) as criticizing Ms. Ocasio-Cortez for having an “5th grade” understanding of taxes. “Marginal tax rates” come into play only after each lower level of income is taxed at the percentage for that level.

There is a good deal of confusion about this concept, and I ask that The Post clarify what marginal tax rates really are when it reports on them.

Amrita Burdick, Kansas City, Mo.